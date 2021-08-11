Aldi Recalls Some Chicken Products Due to Possible Salmonella

BATAVIA, ILL - Aldi has voluntarily pulled some of its chicken products from the shelves.

The grocery store chain says in cooperation with Serenade Foods, and out of an abundance of caution, they are recalling Kirkwood Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Chicken and Kirkwood Cordon Bleu Stuffed Chicken.

Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken, Broccolli & Cheese

5 oz. individually plastic-wrapped packages.

UPC Code: 4099100005219

Best if used by: Feb. 24th, 2023

Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu

5 oz. individually plastic-wrapped packages

UPC Code: 4099100007916

Best if used by: Feb. 25th, 2023

They say it is a precautionary measure due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Aldi removed the affected product from select stores in Minnesota, as well as other Midwestern states including Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The most common symptoms of salmonella are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.

There are Aldi grocery stores in Waite Park, Monticello, Willmar, Princeton, Little Falls, Baxter, and Alexandria.

