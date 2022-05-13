Polaris RZR Pro-4 Recalled

UNDATED -- Polaris is recalling more than 1,200 Polaris RZRs.

The Medina-based ATV manufacturer says a battery cable can touch the prop shaft during use and possibly cause a fire.

The recall covers 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R-4 Premium and Pro R-4 Ultimate ATVs. All models are four-passenger configurations in black, blue, or lime sold between February 2021 and April 2022.

Get our free mobile app

The company has received one report of power loss after starting, but no fires have been reported.

Customers are asked to stop using the vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer for a free inspection and repair. The dealerships will re-route the battery cable and replace it if necessary.

Polaris will contact all owners by mail, but owners may contact Polaris by calling (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(CT) Monday through Friday, or online by clicking here.