COVID-19 Deaths in Minnesota Down Slightly Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,321 positive cases on Saturday.

Cumulative totals for the state now stand at 7,224 and 586,959 respectively.

No deaths were reported in the tri-county area. Stearns County reported 51 cases, Sherburne County reported 36 cases, and Benton County reported nine.

Health officials say more than 9.4 million tests have been completed in the state, and over 2.1 million Minnesotans have completed a vaccine series.

