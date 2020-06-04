Suggestions for Kids in Regards to Covid-19 [PODCAST]

I talked with Dr. Jill Amsberry from CentraCare today on WJON. Our discussion was about why the number of people confirmed with Covid-19 that are 18 and under is increasing, how kids should stay safe, how they should handle outdoor play and interactions with parents and grandparents. Listen to this conversation below.

Covid-19 confirmed cases has stabilized in Minnesota and Stearns County Public Health Director Renee Frauendienst told me yesterday that Stearns County has seen its peak of cases. See that story here.