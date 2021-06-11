CentraCare Spokesperson Dr. Jill Amsberry joined me on WJON this week. We discussed the vaccination process of the newest eligible age group that can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Amsberry says 30% of 12-16 year olds in Minnesota have had at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She says Stearns County is at about 20% of those in the 12-17 age group. Amsberry says at CentraCare they have given about 5,000 first doses to children ages 12-18 and 2,900 2nd doses to that age group. She says there continues to be an interest from parents and children in the 12-18 age group to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the St. Cloud area.

Amsberry says she understands that there may be some apprehension when it comes to getting a vaccine. She says it is common to be concerned about what medicine, food and vaccines are put into the bodies of our kids. Amsberry says the apprehension so far has been appropriate. She says the COVID-19 vaccine is different than other vaccines that they give but all vaccines are different. Amsberry says there are some similarities in the ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccine that are are used in other vaccines given to our children.

Amsberry says if parents and children are hesitant when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine to reach out to their primary care provider. She says those doctors and discuss the risk/benefit factors. Amberry says evidence indicates that teenagers can get sick with COVID-19 even though it isn't as common as it is in the older population.

If people are interested in a vaccine at CentraCare contact 320-200-3200.

