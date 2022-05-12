Free Airplane Rides for Kids in St. Cloud May 21st

Kids ages 8 to 17 have the opportunity to get up in an airplane for free on Saturday, May 21st:

Free airplane rides at St Cloud Regional Airport. EAA Chapter 551 is having a Young Eagles Rally on May 21st from 9am to 12 noon. Preregister 8-17 year olds at yeday.org or at Young Eagles Day.

The pilots who participate in the Young Eagles program are local members of EAA who are volunteering their time and aircraft to make your flight possible. Each Young Eagles pilot is certificated with the Federal Aviation Administration or Transport Canada, and flights are conducted according to federal regulations and no aerobatic maneuvers will be performed. You can rest assured that your kid is in safe hands in the air.

The flights last about 15-20 minutes letting kids get the experience of following basic steps in the flight pattern.

This event has proven popular in the past with registration filling to max capacity well before the event day. If you know your kid wants to participate be sure to register them as soon as possible.

For more information and to get signed up, visit the Young Eagles Day page online.

young eagles rally flyer

