Did you know there is a city in Florida with the same name as us? St. Cloud, Florida is located in the central part of the state and is known to be a less chaotic/busy area of the state with lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. Their slogan is "Celebrating Small Town Life". Sound familiar?

If you've been toying with the idea of taking the family on a vacation this winter, why not take them from St. Cloud, Minnesota to St. Cloud, Florida? Here are some fun things to do on your vacation to a town of the same name.

Large reptiles aren't animals that you can see every day in St. Cloud, Minnesota but in Florida, they thrive. The Serpentarium features dozens of varieties of snakes, lizards, gators, and turtles.

Florida, tourism, and reptiles. Talk about a power trio. Gatorland sits on more than 100 acres of land and is known as ‘The Alligator Capital of the World.’ Activities at the park include zip-lining, croc and gator shows, and guided swamp walks.

All Hitched Up is a horseback riding service in St. Cloud, Florida that offers riding lessons for those of varying levels of experience. They also have horse-drawn carriage rides if that is more your speed.

Swamp tourism is huge in Florida. Spirit of the Swamp airboat tours are family-friendly tours you can take of the wetlands and wildlife that call the state home.

If you have a Civil War buff in your family, this museum will be a must-do. The museum contains exhibits on the history and founding of this community. St. Cloud's history is linked closely with the Grand Army of the Republic, the largest organization of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Forever Florida is an eco-park that has adventure in store for the whole family. Their Rattlesnake EcoSafari Zipline Rollercoaster is the only zipline rollercoaster in the entire country.

St. Cloud Florida is a suburb of the Orlando area and is just a short 40-minute drive to places like Disney World and Universal Studios.

Would you take your family on a vacation to St. Cloud? It sounds like a pretty great place to stay and play.

