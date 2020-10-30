How to Manage a Covid Halloween [PODCAST]

Halloween is a bit different in 2020 due to Covid-19. Pediatrician Dr. Jill Amsberry from CentraCare joined me on WJON. She suggests that trick or treaters are from the same household, cloth masks are a part of each costume, and social distance is observed. Dr. Amsberry says those handing out candy should place candy in packettes and place them at the end of driveways and if they must hand out candy, wear a mask. Listen to our conversation below.

Dr. Amsberry says Halloween can still be an enjoyable experience for kids and parents. She suggests playing fun games, watching scary movies, or playing board games. Dr. Amsberry says Covid-19 is challenging for all but kids adapt well and in some cases better than adults.