Pandemic Prompts Changes to Jolly Trolley Food Drive

ST. CLOUD -- An annual effort to help restock area food shelves will be going virtual and through curbside drop-off this year.

The 10th Annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive won't be making stops at area grocery stores this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, food donations can be dropped off at any Metro Bus location, Townsquare Media, or at either Royal Tire location in St. Cloud until December 20th.

You can also donate cash at any of these locations or online through the Metro Bus website.

Cash donations to Catholic Charities and Salvation Army will again be matched up to $100,000 through the 20th Annual Charity Challenge set up by the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

The Jolley Trolley Food Drive began in 2011 and has collected more than 15 tons of food and nearly $21,000.