Jolly Trolley Food Drive’s Goal for This Year’s Event

The Jolly Trolley food drive returns this week. St. Cloud Metro Bus Marketing and Communications Manager Nate Ramacher is heading up the event again this year. This will be his 7th year working on the event and the 13th year Metro Bus has partnered with area businesses to make this happen.

The Jolly Trolley food drive will be at 3 St. Cloud area grocery stores this week from 4 to 7 p.m. The first stop is Tuesday at Coborns on Cooper Avenue, Wednesday at Lunds/Byerly's and Thursday at Coborns in Sauk Rapids. Non perishable food items and cash will be accepted.

Ramacher says the food and cash they collect will be donated to Promise Neighborhood, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. He says food shelves are able to buy 5 times as much food with the cash donations as the general public. Last year was record setting for total food and cash collected. Ramacher says they collected 9,280 pounds of food and $4,104. His goal this year is to exceed last year's numbers. In total over 12 years they have collected over 40,000 pounds of food and nearly $25,000.

The contributing partners include Metro Bus, Townsquare Media, Pomp's Tire Service, North Central Bus, Spartan Nash, Rengel Printing and Mustang Signs and Graphics. Ramacher says everyone wants to do good this time of year we're glad to be apart of it.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nate Ramacher it is available below.