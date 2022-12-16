Jolly Trolley Sets Records

UNDATED (WJON News) - This year’s Jolly Trolley was a record-setting event.

Officials with Metro Bus, one of the event sponsors, report the 2022 Jolly Trolley collected over 9,800 pounds of food and over 4,000 in cash – both records for the event.

The Grand Totals:

  • 9,820 pounds of food
  • $4,164.80 in cash donations

The supplies will be donated to the St. Cloud Area Salvation Army, Catholic Charities Emergency Services, and Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota.

In its 12-year history, the Jolly Trolley has collected over 55,000 pounds of food and over $29,000 for area charities.

