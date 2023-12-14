Another Big Day For Jolly Trolley Food Drive

This could be a multiple record setting year for the Jolly Trolley food drive. Yesterday Event Coordinator and Marketing and Communications Manager at Metro Bus, Nate Ramacher indicated the following:

The Jolly Trolley had another big night last night at Lunds & Byerlys. We collected $804 and 2,170 pounds of food including a generous donation of bulk goods from the grocery store. Those donations combined Tuesday’s totals bring the 2023 Jolly Trolley totals to $3,205 and 2,465 pounds of food. The cash donations likely ensure we will break last year’s record of just over $4,000 in monetary donations!

The final day of the Jolly Trolley food drive is today from 4-7 p.m. at Coborns in Sauk Rapids.