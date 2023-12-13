Record Breaking Day for Jolly Trolley Food Drive

The first day of the 2023 Jolly Trolley food drive produced a new one day record. Event Coordinator and Marketing and Communications Manager at Metro Bus, Nate Ramacher indicates:

We collected $886 in donations from Coborn’s customers. That is a new record for donations at a location, beating the previous record of $800 also at Coborn’s on Cooper in 2017. We also collected a respectable 295 pounds of food. Those donations combined with the generous donations from Pomp’s Tire as well as North Central Bus and its employees bring the 2023 Jolly Trolley totals to $2,401 and 295 pounds of food.

The first day of the 3-day food drive was held Tuesday at Coborns on Cooper Avenue. The 2nd day is today from 4-7 p.m. at Lunds/Byerlys. The final day is tomorrow (Wednesday) from 4-7 p.m. at Coborns in Sauk Rapids.