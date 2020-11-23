CentraCare Reinstating No Visitor Policy

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is once again implementing a no visitor policy within their facilities as cases of COVID-19 continues to surge.

Starting Tuesday CentraCare hospitals will only allow one visitor for patients experiencing specific situations including end of life, critically ill, guardian of a minor, labor support and high-risk procedures.

In CentraCare clinics, only one visitor is allowed for an adult patient with a disability and only two parents for a child.

All other visitors are not allowed. Masks are required at all CentraCare facilities.