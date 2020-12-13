New COVID-19 Testing Site Opening This Week

BRAINERD -- Central Minnesotans will soon have another location option for free COVID-19 testing.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Sunday that Central Lakes College will host a three-day testing clinic next week. The pop-up testing event is part of a partnership between the state and federal governments.

Walk-through, self-administered nasal swab testing will be held in the school's gymnasium from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17th and Friday, December 18th as well and from 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 19th.

As with previous temporary clinics, appointments are recommended and insurance is not required. Health officials say the site will be able to complete about 480 tests each of the three days.