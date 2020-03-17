List of Central MN Restaurants Staying Open for Take-Out Orders

Governor Tim Walz has ordered the temporary closure of all bars and restaurants serving dine-in guests in Minnesota in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants will be able to stay open for take-out and delivery business during this closure. Here are some restaurants and bars around the area that are ready to take your order.

This list is being continually updated, check back often for new businesses being added.

7 West Taphouse - Downtown St. Cloud

Carryout, third party delivery.

Phone: 320-774-2936

Website: http://www.7westtaphouse.com/st-cloud

Albany Bowling Center & G'Suffa Haus - Albany

Serving to go food and free delivery.

Phone: 320-845-4732

All Stars Sports Bar and Grill - St. Rosa

Curb side pickup and To-go’s. Hours are 11-1:30 and 5-7.

Phone: (320) 836-2154

Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine - Sartell

Orders can be made via phone or website.

Phone: 320.252.1000

Website: www.anejosrestaurant.com

Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine - Waite Park

Orders can be made via phone or website.

Phone: 320.774.1004

Website: www.anejos.com

Anton's - Waite Park

Offering pick up and delivery through Food Dudes. Delivery and take out Tues-Sun from 4-7:00

Phone: 320-253-3611

Website: AntonsRestaurant.com & fooddudesdelivery.com.

Backwards Bread Company - St. Cloud

Backwards Bread will be offering a certain amount of bread and baked goods each day on a "pay as you are able" basis. They know that a lot of people are hurting financially from this crisis, and if you need food for yourself or your family you are welcome to stop by and see what they have to offer. They're open Tues-Sat, 7 am to 1 pm. Curbside delivery when you arrive if you wish.

Phone: 320.493.8254

Website: https://www.backwardsbreadco.us/

Bailey Ray's Roadhouse - Santiago

Full menu to-go via curbside pickup, as well as off-sale.12-9 PM Sunday - Thursday, 12-10 PM Friday and Saturday.

Phone: (763) 856-8900

Website: https://www.facebook.com/baileyraysroadhouse/

Bello Cucina - St. Joseph

Pick-up service only.

Phone: 320.363.4534

Website: www.bellocucina.com

Benton Station Bar - Sauk Rapids

Curbside and delivery hours are 11a-9p

Phone: 320-253-2222

Website: https://bentonstationbar.com/

Best Burger Ever - Waite Park

Drive-thru open.

Phone: 320-281-3139

Billy D's Crooked Tavern - Annandale

Pick up and limited delivery available. Off-sale also available.

Phone: 320-274-6181

Website: http://www.billydscrookedtavern.com/

Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill - St. Cloud and Sartell

Curbside pick up and delivery available.

Phone: 320.281.3911 (South) 320.253.7825 (Sartell)

Website: https://www.bluelinebar.com/

Bo Diddley's Deli - St. Cloud and St. Joseph

Both Bo Diddleys will be open for carryout (order online) and pick up through Food Dudes during normal business hours.

Website: https://www.bodiddleysdeli.com/

The Boulder Tap House - St. Cloud

Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes.

Phone number to order for Pick-Up: 320-230-0100

Delivery: Food Dudes app

Bravo Burritos - St. Cloud

Remains open for pickup and delivery via Food Dudes.

Phone: (320) 252-5441

Website: https://www.bravoburritos.com/

Burger Time - Waite Park

Drive-thru open.

Phone: (320) 654-0912

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Burger-Time-Waite-Park-Minnesota-137871092935672/

Charlie's Cafe - Freeport

Take out hours are 11-2, and 5-8.

Phone: 320-836-2105

China Star Restaurant - Waite Park

Everybody knows China Star for their award-winning buffet, but you can also order entrees and pick them up.

Phone: 320.255.5588

Website: www.chinastarmn.com

Chuck E. Cheese - St. Cloud

Take out, delivery is through Door Dash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.

Phone: 320-253-3760

Cold Spring Bakery - Cold Spring Location

Offering curb side service, and free delivery to people within the Cold Spring city limits.

- call ahead of time to place your order

- credit card payment is required at time of order placement

- call when you get to the curb & we will bring out your items (curbside)

- we will get order ready & deliver as we have employees to do so

- we will put items at door step, knock, and walk away - this reduces chances of any contact to minimize risk

Phone number for ordering: (320) 685-8681

Cold Stone Creamery - St. Cloud and Sartell

To-go orders.

Phone number for St. Cloud: 320-258-3590

Phone number for Sartell: 320-281-5556

Website: www.coldstonecreamery.com

Cornerstone Buffet - Melrose

Pick up and delivery available

Phone: 320.256.6001

Website: http://cornerstonebuffetrestaurant.com/

Cornerstone Buffet - Sartell

Pick up and delivery available.

Phone: 320-774-3004

Dairy Queen (Red Barn Location ) - St. Cloud

Operating take out and drive thru as normal for the time being.

Phone: (320) 252-0862

Website: https://www.facebook.com/RedBarnDQ/

Danny's Dugout - Sauk Rapids

Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes & Grub Hub.

Phone: 320-252-0451

Delivery: Food Dudes and Grub Hub.

DiMaggio's Pizza and Pasta - St. Cloud

Open for Pick-up and delivery.

Phone: (320) 529-8888

Dino's Eden Lakeside Club

Carry out

Phone: 320-453-4444

Website: https://dinosedenlake.com/

Dolsie's Lunchbox Grill - St. Cloud

Take-Out and delivery are available through their website

www.dolsieslunchbox.com or call 320-774-1255.

Delivery: Food Dudes

The Dutch Maid Bakery - Sauk Rapids

PIck up and delivery. Business as usual at the Dutch Maid Bakery. Stop in for all your favorite breads, rolls, donuts, and more.

Phone: 320-251-6782

El Loro - Sauk Rapids

Pickup and delivery

Phone: 320.774.1363

Website: http://www.ellorosaukrapids.com/

El Loro Mexican Restaurant - Waite Park

Pickup and delivery.

Phone: 320.774.2111

Website: http://places.singleplatform.com/el-loro-mexican-restaurant-7/menu#menu_2445439

Erbert & Gerbert's - Downtown St. Cloud, St. Cloud West and Waite Park

Open to online, delivery, and pre-paid pick up orders.

Phone number for Downtown: (320) 253-9963

Phone number for Waite Park: (320) 240-1111

Website: https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/order/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwjcfzBRCHARIsAO-1_OqZqrcUm2JllQSxshZCwI0Oa0Vq_JpP7Pqjj7BwhomGSzv79_MT59QaAnOGEALw_wcB#/

Friends Bar and Restaurant - Waite Park

Takeout/Business orders can call in and pay via card. Personal deliveries through Grubhub. 11 am - 7 pm.

Phone: 320-774-3000

Website: https://www.friendsbarmn.com/

Garden Wok - Sartell

Pick up. Delivery.

Phone: (320) 251-8888

Website: http://www.gardenwokmn.com/

Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop - St. Cloud

Delivery and Drive Thru open.

Phone: 320.253.5729

Website: https://gilibertos.com/

Godfather's Pizza - Becker

Pickup and delivery.

Phone: 763-262-2233

Website: https://godfathersbecker.com/

Good Earth Food Co-op - St. Cloud

Open now for all services except dine-in. Monday, March 22 they will be offering curbside pick up for grocery and grab-n-Go food items. Curbside Pickup hours will be Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Grab-n-Go sandwiches, salads, bakery items, soups and meal solutions will be packaged daily for purchase. Open daily 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Website to order: https://goodearthfoodcoop.coop/

Goodfella's Bar and Grill - Ronneby

Pick up orders only.

Phone: 320-968-4197

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Goodfellasronneby/

Granite Edge Cafe - Rockville

Open for pick up 11 am - 1 pm through March 27th as well as 4 pm - 7 pm Fridays with the Fish Fry being available.

Phone: 320-253-7331

Website: http://www.graniteedgecafe.com/



Great Blue Heron - Cold Spring

Takeout available

Tuesday-Thursday 4:30-7:00

Friday & Saturday 4:30-7:30

Phone: 320-685-3831

Website: https://www.blueheronsupperclub.com/

Great Harvest Bread Company - St. Cloud

Sandwiches, made with fresh Great Harvest breads, are available for pick-up. Delivery is also available on orders of 7 or more sandwiches. order via email to mhiltner@greatharvest.com.

Phone: 320.259.4622

Website: http://greatharveststcloud.com/

Green Mill - St. Cloud

Pick up and delivery via Door Dash

Phone: 320-259-6455

Website: https://www.greenmill.com/

Grilled Cravings & Quality Ice Cream - St. Joseph

Delivery and Drive Thru options. You may also order at their walk-up window.

Phone: 320.363.4776

Website: https://www.grilledcravings.com/

Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Waite Park

Carry-out and third party delivery. Operating 11am to 8 pm.

Phone: 320-253-4092

Website: http://grizzlysgrill.com/

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant - Rogers

Food available for pickup.

Phone: 763-428-7940

Website: https://guadalajararogersmn.com/

Gyros Express - St. Cloud

You may order through Food Dudes or by calling the restaurant.

Phone: 320.342.2216

Homestyle Country Cafe - Annandale

Open for takeout.

Phone: (320) 274-1404

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Diner/Homestyle-Country-Cafe-246457532410137/

House of Pizza - Sartell

Pick up and delivery, online ordering option.

Phone: (320) 258-9300

Website: http://houseofpizzamn.com/

House of Pizza - St. Cloud

Pick up and delivery, online ordering option.

Phone: (320) 252-9300

Website: http://houseofpizzamn.com/

Howie's Sports Bar and Grill - St. Cloud

Open M-F 11am-2pm for takeout.

Phone: (320) 259-9324

HR Pesty's - St. Cloud

We WILL have a cook on duty March 18th - 27th. PLUS-REMEMBER WE HAVE OFF SALE.

Hours of curb side or delivery will be 11am - 7pm. Phone: 320-251-9774 Irish Blessings Coffeehouse - Maple Lake Taking call in for pick up orders. Phone: 320-963-2633 Website: http://www.irishblessingscoffeehouse.com/breakfast-lunch-coffee.html?fbclid=IwAR0d0Z8YM_gyRdg7KkFdz5VMRJ2oHb3O3LwtDQPHUUpqf1fQLs5qlwxjVFc Jersey Mike's - Saint Cloud Third party delivery and takeout from 10am-8pm everyday. Phone: (320) 774-2060 Website: https://www.jerseymikes.com/24023/st-cloud-mn Jet's Pizza - St. Cloud Pick-up and delivery available. Curbside delivery is available upon request. Phone: 320.230.5387 Website: https://www.jetspizza.com/ Jill's Cafe - Richmond Offering curbside pickup. Phone: (320) 597-3838 Website: https://www.facebook.com/Jillscafemn/ Jimmy’s Pizza - Cold Spring and Annandale Phone number for Cold Spring: (320) 685-3151 Phone number for Annandale: (320) 274-2522 Website: jimmyspizzacoldspring.com Jordie's Trailside Cafe - Bowlus Offering pick up orders. Phone: 320-584-8193 Website: http://www.jordiestrailside.com/, https://www.facebook.com/Jordies-Trail-Side-Cafe-117057425018852/ Just North of Memphis BBQ - Various Locations Across Central Minnesota You can order by walking up to one of their food trucks. Just North of Memphis BBQ operates two food trucks that appear in different spots around our area. Check their Facebook page to see where they will be selling their food next. Phone: (612) 306-1432 Kay's Kitchen - St. Joseph St. Cloud Location will be closed at this time, but pick up is available at the St. Joseph location. Phone: 320-557-0030 Website: http://www.kayskitchen.us/ Keek’s Restaurant - Watkins Takeout available. Call ahead and place your order. Pickup through our drive thru window, located on the East side of our building. Watch Facebook for specials and updates. Phone: 320-764-8508 or 320-221-4284 Website: https://keekseats.com/ The Kettle - Clearwater Takeout and curbside. Phone: (320) 558-6326 Website: http://www.thekettleclearwater.com/ King Sparrow Coffee & Soda Shop - Milaca Offering Take-out, online ordering and curbside pickup. Cloosiv App for ordering online. Phone: 320-983-5556 Lily's Wings, Burgers and Things - St. Cloud Pick up and Delivery. Hours are from 10:30am-9pm Tues-Sat Mention ad for 25% off! Phone: (320) 229-3811 Website: https://www.lilyswings.com/

Lincoln Depot - St. Cloud

Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes and Grub Hub.

Phone: 320-251-9211

Delivery: Food Dudes and Grub Hub.

Little Caesars - St Cloud and Sartell

Pickup, delivery, and drive-thru.

Website: https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/

Los Ortizes - Becker

Food available for pickup.

Phone: 763-275-0270

Website: http://www.losortizesmexicanrestaurant.com/

Lucky's Saloon - Swanville

Lucky's Saloon is open 11 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week for pick-up. Lucky's adjacent off-sale liquor store is also still open.

Phone: 320.547.2120

Maid Rite - St. Cloud

Maid Rite has any takeout, delivery is from 11-1:30, but if you call 24 hours in advance, they’ll make arrangements. You can find a menu on Facebook (Maid-Rite St Cloud).

Phone: 320-251-8895

Marnanteli's Pizza and Grille - Cold Spring

Offering take out and delivery. Hours 11 am - 8 pm.

Phone: (320) 685-3083

Website: https://www.telispizza.com/

Milk & Honey Ciders - St. Joseph

Ciders to-go. Just stop by Monday through Friday, 8 to 5.

Phone: 320.271.3111

Website: http://www.milkandhoneyciders.com/

Mom's Place - South Haven

Open at the ice cream window today from 10 to 2. Our phone number is 236-7559, if you would like to call ahead.

Phone: 320-236-7559

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MomsPlace/

MT's on 8th - St. Cloud

Take out available.

Phone: (320) 252-0800

Website: https://www.mtson8th.com/

Neighbors Route 75 Bar and Grill - St. Joseph

Food available for pick-up order via phone. Delivery available, call for details. See the menu here neighborsroute75.com

Phone: 320-557-0268

Nelson Bros. Restaurant & Pub - Clearwater

Pick up available.

Phone: 320-558-2261

Website: https://www.clearwatertravelplaza.com/

Olde Brick House Irish Pub - Downtown St. Cloud

Carry-out and third party delivery.

Phone: 320-774-3770

Website: http://oldebrickhousemn.com

Old Capital Tavern - Sauk Rapids

Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes.

Phone: 320-291-4541

Delivery: Food Dudes

Old Creamery Cafe - Rice

See their menu by searching for Old Creamery Cafe on Facebook. Pick up orders only.

Phone: 320.393.4100

Pacific Wok - Sartell

Pick up, delivery, and drive-thru.

Phone: (320) 258-7200

Website: http://www.pacificwok.com/

Pearl Lake Lodge - Marty

Open for take out.

Phone: (320) 398-2588

Website: https://pearllakelodge.com/

Perkins Restaurants - St. Cloud, Sartell and Buffalo

Online ordering and delivery is available only through their St. Cloud location (across from Crossroads.) But ordering ahead and picking up food is possible at that location as well their Sartell and Buffalo restaurants. Sartell number is 320.258.0213

Website: https://order.perkinstogo.com/

Pho V (Vietnamese) - St. Cloud

Take out.

Phone: 320-557-7712

Pizza Depot - St. Cloud and Becker

Pick up and delivery available.

St. Cloud Phone: (320) 774-2200

Becker Phone: (763) 262-2700

Website: https://pizzadepotmn.com/

Pizza Ranch - Waite Park

Open 11:00- 7:00 for curbside pickup and delivery.

Our full menu is available for delivery thru our partners at Door Dash, Grub Hub, UberEats, and Postmates.

Phone: 320-203-8646

Website: https://pizzaranch.com/locations/mn/waite-park/110-2nd-street-south

Polito's Pizza - St. Cloud

Pickup and delivery available.

Phone: 320-281-5703

Website: http://politospizza.com/

Queen Bees Bar and Grill - Paynesville

Take out or Delivery. Watch Facebook page everyday for specials.

Phone: (320) 243-3975

Red River Inn - Cold Spring

Curbside pickup from 11 am - 1 pm

Phone: (320) 685-8649

Website: https://www.facebook.com/RedRiverInn/

Rollies Rednecks and Longnecks - Sauk Rapids

Takeout and OFFSALE from 11 til 9 pm everyday! Pickup at the East end of the building.

Phone: 320.255.0912

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - St. Cloud

Pick-up only.

Phone: 320-240-1454

Website: https://www.sawatdee.com/

Schif's Bar & Grill (inside Melrose Bowl) - Melrose

Pick up orders and delivery offered only on orders of five or more items.

Phone: 320.256.3655

Website: http://www.melrosebowl.com/

Searles on Fifth Ave. - St. Cloud

Curbside pick up available. Give us a call with your lunch or dinner order, pay over the phone, and call us when you arrive. We will take care of the rest.

Phone: 320-774-1067

Shady's Hometown Tavern & Events Center - Albany

Offering take out and delivery.

Phone: 320.845.2787

Website: https://shadysbg.com/

Shady's Golden Eagle - Burtrum

Offering take out.

Phone: 320.285.6707

Website: https://shadysbg.com/

Shady's Long Shots - Cold Spring

Offering take out and delivery.

Phone: 320.685.8810

Website: www.shadysbg.com

Shady's Railside - Rice

Offering pick up.

Phone: 320.393.5454

Website: www.shadysbg.com

Shady's Silver Spur - St. Martin

Offering pick up.

Phone: 320.548.2900

Website: www.shadysbg.com

Side Bar and Grill - Cold Spring

Take out available via call in order. Gift certificates available for purchase as well.

Phone: 320-685-3049

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Side-Bar-Grill-119117371471975/

Shooters Saloon and Eatery - St. Cloud

Running their kitchen from 11am to 9pm Monday through Saturday. Curb side only.

Phone: 320-259-0365

Website: http://www.shooterssaloonandeatery.com/menu/

Sliced - St. Joseph

Curbside pick up and delivery.

Phone: 320-557-0500

Website: https://www.slicedoncollegeavenue.com/#/

Son of a Butcher - Kimball

Open for take out.

Phone: (320) 398-2222

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Son-of-a-Butchers-bar-Grill-125593442515/

Southbrook Grille - Annandale

Pick up and limited delivery available. Off-sale also available.

Phone: 320-274-6181

Website: http://www.southbrookgrillemn.com/

St. Augusta Legion - St. Augusta

Lunch will be available for take-out or delivery ONLY. Lunch starts at 11AM until 1:30PM- Monday through Friday. We will be closed COMPLETELY for any food orders after 1:30PM Monday through Friday & closed entirely on Saturday & Sunday’s. Fish Fry will be TAKE OUT only 5-7:30 PM Friday’s with pick up available in the back banquet room

Phone: 320-252-6693

Website: https://www.staugustaamericanlegion.org/

Star of India - St. Cloud

Pick up and delivery. Curbside delivery is also available upon request.

Phone: 320.281.3388

Website: https://starofindiamn.com/

Taqueria La Campachana - Waite Park

Pick up orders of authentic Mexican food available.

Phone: 320.240.0000

Texas Roadhouse - St. Cloud

Texas Roadhouse in Waite park is open for pick up orders Monday-Thursday 12-8 and Friday-Sunday 11-8.

Phone: (320) 253-7427

Website: https://www.texasroadhouse.com/

Toppers Pizza - St. Cloud

Pick-up and delivery.

Phone: 320-774-2525

Website: https://www.toppers.com/

Trappers Pub and Grub - Farming

Offering take out and delivery within a 10 mile radius.

Phone: 320-548-3700.

Trobecs Bar & Grill - St Stephen

Open for take out.

Phone: (320) 251-0946

Upper Deck Sports Bar and Grill - Sartell

Offering the full menu available for pick up from 4-8 every day.

Website: http://www.upperdecksartell.com/

White Horse - St. Cloud

Open for takeout and alley-side pickup with limited hours...lunch: 11-2 and dinner: 4-8.

Phone: 320-257-7775

National Fast Food Chains Remaining Open:

Applebees

https://www.applebees.com/

Carside to go, delivery.

320-251-8686

Arby's

https://arbys.com/

Drive-through, pick-up and third-party delivery available.

A&W

To-go and Drive Thru

https://awrestaurants.com/

Buffalo Wild Wings

https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/

Open for Take-Out and Delivery 11am-10pm

Burger King

http://bk.com

Drive-through, pick-up and delivery.

Caribou Coffee

https://www.cariboucoffee.com/

Pick-up available.

Chick-fil-A

https://www.chick-fil-a.com/

Dining room seating closed. Drive-through service available.

Chipotle

https://www.chipotle.com/

Order ahead and pick-up. No seating.

Firehouse Subs

https://www.firehousesubs.com/

Order online, pick-up and Delivery. Purchase a medium or large sub combo and mention that you saw this offer and they’ll give you a free kids combo.



Five Guys

https://www.fiveguys.com/

Order online, pick-up and Delivery.

KFC

https://www.kfc.com/

Drive-through and pick-up.

McDonald's

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html

All locations nationwide.

Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery are all available. (No in-store dining, no self-service beverage bars and kiosks.)

Olive Garden

Carside Pickup and Delivery

https://m.olivegarden.com/locations/mn/waite-park/waite-park/1543?cmpid=br:og_ag:ie_ch:loc_ca:OGGMB_dt:20190131_sn:gmb_gt:waite-park-mn-1543_pl:locurl_rd:1422

Panera Bread

https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html

Rapid Pick-Up. Delivery. Drive-Through.

Papa Murphys

St. Cloud, Saul Rapids and Monticello

https://www.papamurphys.com/

Order online or call ahead. Pick up window available in St. Cloud.

Limiting to debit/credit card transactions. Limited guests in lobby.

Starbucks

https://www.starbucks.com/

No seating. "To go" model only. Some locations have drive-through.

How to order ahead: https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2020/a-how-to-guide-for-digital-ordering-at-starbucks/

Subway

https://www.subway.com/en-US

Restaurants are open for walk-in take out, and online ordering.

Taco Bell

https://www.tacobell.com/

Drive-thru and delivery service available.

Taco John's

https://tacojohns.com/

Pick up, delivery, and drive-thru available.

Qdoba

https://www.qdoba.com/

Open for 3rd party, online ordering, and curbside pickup.

Local Breweries Offering Pick Up:

Bad Habit Brewing Company

Lupulin Brewing Company

The Nordic Brewing Company

Pantown Brewing Company

Spilled Grain Brewhouse

Wooden Hill Brewing

Know of a restaurant or bar we should add to this list? Email it to abbey@minnesotasnewcountry.com and we will add it.