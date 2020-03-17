List of Central MN Restaurants Staying Open for Take-Out Orders
Governor Tim Walz has ordered the temporary closure of all bars and restaurants serving dine-in guests in Minnesota in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants will be able to stay open for take-out and delivery business during this closure. Here are some restaurants and bars around the area that are ready to take your order.
This list is being continually updated, check back often for new businesses being added.
7 West Taphouse - Downtown St. Cloud
Carryout, third party delivery.
Phone: 320-774-2936
Website: http://www.7westtaphouse.com/st-cloud
Albany Bowling Center & G'Suffa Haus - Albany
Serving to go food and free delivery.
Phone: 320-845-4732
All Stars Sports Bar and Grill - St. Rosa
Curb side pickup and To-go’s. Hours are 11-1:30 and 5-7.
Phone: (320) 836-2154
Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine - Sartell
Orders can be made via phone or website.
Phone: 320.252.1000
Website: www.anejosrestaurant.com
Anejos Fine Mexican Cuisine - Waite Park
Orders can be made via phone or website.
Phone: 320.774.1004
Website: www.anejos.com
Anton's - Waite Park
Offering pick up and delivery through Food Dudes. Delivery and take out Tues-Sun from 4-7:00
Phone: 320-253-3611
Website: AntonsRestaurant.com & fooddudesdelivery.com.
Backwards Bread Company - St. Cloud
Backwards Bread will be offering a certain amount of bread and baked goods each day on a "pay as you are able" basis. They know that a lot of people are hurting financially from this crisis, and if you need food for yourself or your family you are welcome to stop by and see what they have to offer. They're open Tues-Sat, 7 am to 1 pm. Curbside delivery when you arrive if you wish.
Phone: 320.493.8254
Website: https://www.backwardsbreadco.us/
Bailey Ray's Roadhouse - Santiago
Full menu to-go via curbside pickup, as well as off-sale.12-9 PM Sunday - Thursday, 12-10 PM Friday and Saturday.
Phone: (763) 856-8900
Website: https://www.facebook.com/baileyraysroadhouse/
Bello Cucina - St. Joseph
Pick-up service only.
Phone: 320.363.4534
Website: www.bellocucina.com
Benton Station Bar - Sauk Rapids
Curbside and delivery hours are 11a-9p
Phone: 320-253-2222
Website: https://bentonstationbar.com/
Best Burger Ever - Waite Park
Drive-thru open.
Phone: 320-281-3139
Billy D's Crooked Tavern - Annandale
Pick up and limited delivery available. Off-sale also available.
Phone: 320-274-6181
Website: http://www.billydscrookedtavern.com/
Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill - St. Cloud and Sartell
Curbside pick up and delivery available.
Phone: 320.281.3911 (South) 320.253.7825 (Sartell)
Website: https://www.bluelinebar.com/
Bo Diddley's Deli - St. Cloud and St. Joseph
Both Bo Diddleys will be open for carryout (order online) and pick up through Food Dudes during normal business hours.
Website: https://www.bodiddleysdeli.com/
The Boulder Tap House - St. Cloud
Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes.
Phone number to order for Pick-Up: 320-230-0100
Delivery: Food Dudes app
Bravo Burritos - St. Cloud
Remains open for pickup and delivery via Food Dudes.
Phone: (320) 252-5441
Website: https://www.bravoburritos.com/
Burger Time - Waite Park
Drive-thru open.
Phone: (320) 654-0912
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Burger-Time-Waite-Park-Minnesota-137871092935672/
Charlie's Cafe - Freeport
Take out hours are 11-2, and 5-8.
Phone: 320-836-2105
China Star Restaurant - Waite Park
Everybody knows China Star for their award-winning buffet, but you can also order entrees and pick them up.
Phone: 320.255.5588
Website: www.chinastarmn.com
Chuck E. Cheese - St. Cloud
Cold Spring Bakery - Cold Spring Location
Offering curb side service, and free delivery to people within the Cold Spring city limits.
- call ahead of time to place your order
- credit card payment is required at time of order placement
- call when you get to the curb & we will bring out your items (curbside)
- we will get order ready & deliver as we have employees to do so
- we will put items at door step, knock, and walk away - this reduces chances of any contact to minimize risk
Phone number for ordering: (320) 685-8681
Cold Stone Creamery - St. Cloud and Sartell
To-go orders.
Phone number for St. Cloud: 320-258-3590
Phone number for Sartell: 320-281-5556
Website: www.coldstonecreamery.com
Cornerstone Buffet - Melrose
Pick up and delivery available
Phone: 320.256.6001
Website: http://cornerstonebuffetrestaurant.com/
Cornerstone Buffet - Sartell
Pick up and delivery available.
Phone: 320-774-3004
Dairy Queen (Red Barn Location ) - St. Cloud
Operating take out and drive thru as normal for the time being.
Phone: (320) 252-0862
Website: https://www.facebook.com/RedBarnDQ/
Danny's Dugout - Sauk Rapids
Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes & Grub Hub.
Phone: 320-252-0451
Delivery: Food Dudes and Grub Hub.
DiMaggio's Pizza and Pasta - St. Cloud
Dino's Eden Lakeside Club
Carry out
Phone: 320-453-4444
Website: https://dinosedenlake.com/
Dolsie's Lunchbox Grill - St. Cloud
Take-Out and delivery are available through their website
www.dolsieslunchbox.com or call 320-774-1255.
Delivery: Food Dudes
The Dutch Maid Bakery - Sauk Rapids
PIck up and delivery. Business as usual at the Dutch Maid Bakery. Stop in for all your favorite breads, rolls, donuts, and more.
Phone: 320-251-6782
El Loro - Sauk Rapids
Pickup and delivery
Phone: 320.774.1363
Website: http://www.ellorosaukrapids.com/
El Loro Mexican Restaurant - Waite Park
Pickup and delivery.
Phone: 320.774.2111
Website: http://places.singleplatform.com/el-loro-mexican-restaurant-7/menu#menu_2445439
Erbert & Gerbert's - Downtown St. Cloud, St. Cloud West and Waite Park
Open to online, delivery, and pre-paid pick up orders.
Phone number for Downtown: (320) 253-9963
Phone number for Waite Park: (320) 240-1111
Website: https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/order/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwjcfzBRCHARIsAO-1_OqZqrcUm2JllQSxshZCwI0Oa0Vq_JpP7Pqjj7BwhomGSzv79_MT59QaAnOGEALw_wcB#/
Friends Bar and Restaurant - Waite Park
Takeout/Business orders can call in and pay via card. Personal deliveries through Grubhub. 11 am - 7 pm.
Phone: 320-774-3000
Website: https://www.friendsbarmn.com/
Garden Wok - Sartell
Pick up. Delivery.
Phone: (320) 251-8888
Website: http://www.gardenwokmn.com/
Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop - St. Cloud
Delivery and Drive Thru open.
Phone: 320.253.5729
Website: https://gilibertos.com/
Godfather's Pizza - Becker
Pickup and delivery.
Phone: 763-262-2233
Website: https://godfathersbecker.com/
Good Earth Food Co-op - St. Cloud
Open now for all services except dine-in. Monday, March 22 they will be offering curbside pick up for grocery and grab-n-Go food items. Curbside Pickup hours will be Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Grab-n-Go sandwiches, salads, bakery items, soups and meal solutions will be packaged daily for purchase. Open daily 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Website to order: https://goodearthfoodcoop.coop/
Goodfella's Bar and Grill - Ronneby
Pick up orders only.
Phone: 320-968-4197
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Goodfellasronneby/
Granite Edge Cafe - Rockville
Open for pick up 11 am - 1 pm through March 27th as well as 4 pm - 7 pm Fridays with the Fish Fry being available.
Phone: 320-253-7331
Website: http://www.graniteedgecafe.com/
Great Blue Heron - Cold Spring
Takeout available
Tuesday-Thursday 4:30-7:00
Friday & Saturday 4:30-7:30
Phone: 320-685-3831
Website: https://www.blueheronsupperclub.com/
Great Harvest Bread Company - St. Cloud
Sandwiches, made with fresh Great Harvest breads, are available for pick-up. Delivery is also available on orders of 7 or more sandwiches. order via email to mhiltner@greatharvest.com.
Phone: 320.259.4622
Website: http://greatharveststcloud.com/
Green Mill - St. Cloud
Pick up and delivery via Door Dash
Phone: 320-259-6455
Website: https://www.greenmill.com/
Grilled Cravings & Quality Ice Cream - St. Joseph
Delivery and Drive Thru options. You may also order at their walk-up window.
Phone: 320.363.4776
Website: https://www.grilledcravings.com/
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Waite Park
Carry-out and third party delivery. Operating 11am to 8 pm.
Phone: 320-253-4092
Website: http://grizzlysgrill.com/
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant - Rogers
Food available for pickup.
Phone: 763-428-7940
Website: https://guadalajararogersmn.com/
Gyros Express - St. Cloud
You may order through Food Dudes or by calling the restaurant.
Phone: 320.342.2216
Homestyle Country Cafe - Annandale
Open for takeout.
Phone: (320) 274-1404
Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Diner/Homestyle-Country-Cafe-246457532410137/
House of Pizza - Sartell
Pick up and delivery, online ordering option.
Phone: (320) 258-9300
Website: http://houseofpizzamn.com/
House of Pizza - St. Cloud
Pick up and delivery, online ordering option.
Phone: (320) 252-9300
Website: http://houseofpizzamn.com/
Howie's Sports Bar and Grill - St. Cloud
Open M-F 11am-2pm for takeout.
Phone: (320) 259-9324
HR Pesty's - St. Cloud
We WILL have a cook on duty March 18th - 27th. PLUS-REMEMBER WE HAVE OFF SALE.
Hours of curb side or delivery will be 11am - 7pm.
Phone: 320-251-9774
Irish Blessings Coffeehouse - Maple Lake
Taking call in for pick up orders.
Phone: 320-963-2633
Website: http://www.irishblessingscoffeehouse.com/breakfast-lunch-coffee.html?fbclid=IwAR0d0Z8YM_gyRdg7KkFdz5VMRJ2oHb3O3LwtDQPHUUpqf1fQLs5qlwxjVFc
Jersey Mike's - Saint Cloud
Third party delivery and takeout from 10am-8pm everyday.
Phone: (320) 774-2060
Website: https://www.jerseymikes.com/24023/st-cloud-mn
Jet's Pizza - St. Cloud
Pick-up and delivery available. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Phone: 320.230.5387
Website: https://www.jetspizza.com/
Jill's Cafe - Richmond
Offering curbside pickup.
Phone: (320) 597-3838
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Jillscafemn/
Jimmy’s Pizza - Cold Spring and Annandale
Phone number for Cold Spring: (320) 685-3151
Phone number for Annandale: (320) 274-2522
Website: jimmyspizzacoldspring.com
Jordie's Trailside Cafe - Bowlus
Offering pick up orders.
Phone: 320-584-8193
Website: http://www.jordiestrailside.com/, https://www.facebook.com/Jordies-Trail-Side-Cafe-117057425018852/
Just North of Memphis BBQ - Various Locations Across Central Minnesota
You can order by walking up to one of their food trucks. Just North of Memphis BBQ operates two food trucks that appear in different spots around our area. Check their Facebook page to see where they will be selling their food next.
Phone: (612) 306-1432
Kay's Kitchen - St. Joseph
St. Cloud Location will be closed at this time, but pick up is available at the St. Joseph location.
Phone: 320-557-0030
Website: http://www.kayskitchen.us/
Keek’s Restaurant - Watkins
Takeout available. Call ahead and place your order. Pickup through our drive thru window, located on the East side of our building. Watch Facebook for specials and updates.
Phone: 320-764-8508 or 320-221-4284
Website: https://keekseats.com/
The Kettle - Clearwater
Takeout and curbside.
Phone: (320) 558-6326
Website: http://www.thekettleclearwater.com/
King Sparrow Coffee & Soda Shop - Milaca
Offering Take-out, online ordering and curbside pickup. Cloosiv App for ordering online.
Phone: 320-983-5556
Lily's Wings, Burgers and Things - St. Cloud
Pick up and Delivery. Hours are from 10:30am-9pm Tues-Sat Mention ad for 25% off!
Phone: (320) 229-3811
Website: https://www.lilyswings.com/
Lincoln Depot - St. Cloud
Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes and Grub Hub.
Phone: 320-251-9211
Delivery: Food Dudes and Grub Hub.
Little Caesars - St Cloud and Sartell
Pickup, delivery, and drive-thru.
Website: https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/
Los Ortizes - Becker
Food available for pickup.
Phone: 763-275-0270
Website: http://www.losortizesmexicanrestaurant.com/
Lucky's Saloon - Swanville
Lucky's Saloon is open 11 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week for pick-up. Lucky's adjacent off-sale liquor store is also still open.
Phone: 320.547.2120
Maid Rite - St. Cloud
Maid Rite has any takeout, delivery is from 11-1:30, but if you call 24 hours in advance, they’ll make arrangements. You can find a menu on Facebook (Maid-Rite St Cloud).
Phone: 320-251-8895
Marnanteli's Pizza and Grille - Cold Spring
Offering take out and delivery. Hours 11 am - 8 pm.
Phone: (320) 685-3083
Website: https://www.telispizza.com/
Milk & Honey Ciders - St. Joseph
Ciders to-go. Just stop by Monday through Friday, 8 to 5.
Phone: 320.271.3111
Website: http://www.milkandhoneyciders.com/
Mom's Place - South Haven
Open at the ice cream window today from 10 to 2. Our phone number is 236-7559, if you would like to call ahead.
Phone: 320-236-7559
Website: https://www.facebook.com/MomsPlace/
MT's on 8th - St. Cloud
Take out available.
Phone: (320) 252-0800
Website: https://www.mtson8th.com/
Neighbors Route 75 Bar and Grill - St. Joseph
Food available for pick-up order via phone. Delivery available, call for details. See the menu here neighborsroute75.com
Phone: 320-557-0268
Nelson Bros. Restaurant & Pub - Clearwater
Pick up available.
Phone: 320-558-2261
Website: https://www.clearwatertravelplaza.com/
Olde Brick House Irish Pub - Downtown St. Cloud
Carry-out and third party delivery.
Phone: 320-774-3770
Website: http://oldebrickhousemn.com
Old Capital Tavern - Sauk Rapids
Food available through pick-up and delivery through Food Dudes.
Phone: 320-291-4541
Delivery: Food Dudes
Old Creamery Cafe - Rice
See their menu by searching for Old Creamery Cafe on Facebook. Pick up orders only.
Phone: 320.393.4100
Pacific Wok - Sartell
Pick up, delivery, and drive-thru.
Phone: (320) 258-7200
Website: http://www.pacificwok.com/
Pearl Lake Lodge - Marty
Open for take out.
Phone: (320) 398-2588
Website: https://pearllakelodge.com/
Perkins Restaurants - St. Cloud, Sartell and Buffalo
Online ordering and delivery is available only through their St. Cloud location (across from Crossroads.) But ordering ahead and picking up food is possible at that location as well their Sartell and Buffalo restaurants. Sartell number is 320.258.0213
Website: https://order.perkinstogo.com/
Pho V (Vietnamese) - St. Cloud
Take out.
Phone: 320-557-7712
Pizza Depot - St. Cloud and Becker
Pick up and delivery available.
St. Cloud Phone: (320) 774-2200
Becker Phone: (763) 262-2700
Website: https://pizzadepotmn.com/
Pizza Ranch - Waite Park
Open 11:00- 7:00 for curbside pickup and delivery.
Our full menu is available for delivery thru our partners at Door Dash, Grub Hub, UberEats, and Postmates.
Phone: 320-203-8646
Website: https://pizzaranch.com/locations/mn/waite-park/110-2nd-street-south
Polito's Pizza - St. Cloud
Pickup and delivery available.
Phone: 320-281-5703
Website: http://politospizza.com/
Queen Bees Bar and Grill - Paynesville
Take out or Delivery. Watch Facebook page everyday for specials.
Red River Inn - Cold Spring
Curbside pickup from 11 am - 1 pm
Phone: (320) 685-8649
Website: https://www.facebook.com/RedRiverInn/
Rollies Rednecks and Longnecks - Sauk Rapids
Takeout and OFFSALE from 11 til 9 pm everyday! Pickup at the East end of the building.
Phone: 320.255.0912
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - St. Cloud
Pick-up only.
Phone: 320-240-1454
Website: https://www.sawatdee.com/
Schif's Bar & Grill (inside Melrose Bowl) - Melrose
Pick up orders and delivery offered only on orders of five or more items.
Phone: 320.256.3655
Website: http://www.melrosebowl.com/
Searles on Fifth Ave. - St. Cloud
Curbside pick up available. Give us a call with your lunch or dinner order, pay over the phone, and call us when you arrive. We will take care of the rest.
Phone: 320-774-1067
Shady's Hometown Tavern & Events Center - Albany
Offering take out and delivery.
Phone: 320.845.2787
Website: https://shadysbg.com/
Shady's Golden Eagle - Burtrum
Offering take out.
Phone: 320.285.6707
Website: https://shadysbg.com/
Shady's Long Shots - Cold Spring
Offering take out and delivery.
Phone: 320.685.8810
Website: www.shadysbg.com
Shady's Railside - Rice
Offering pick up.
Phone: 320.393.5454
Website: www.shadysbg.com
Shady's Silver Spur - St. Martin
Offering pick up.
Phone: 320.548.2900
Website: www.shadysbg.com
Side Bar and Grill - Cold Spring
Take out available via call in order. Gift certificates available for purchase as well.
Phone: 320-685-3049
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Side-Bar-Grill-119117371471975/
Shooters Saloon and Eatery - St. Cloud
Running their kitchen from 11am to 9pm Monday through Saturday. Curb side only.
Phone: 320-259-0365
Website: http://www.shooterssaloonandeatery.com/menu/
Sliced - St. Joseph
Curbside pick up and delivery.
Phone: 320-557-0500
Website: https://www.slicedoncollegeavenue.com/#/
Son of a Butcher - Kimball
Open for take out.
Phone: (320) 398-2222
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Son-of-a-Butchers-bar-Grill-125593442515/
Southbrook Grille - Annandale
Pick up and limited delivery available. Off-sale also available.
Phone: 320-274-6181
Website: http://www.southbrookgrillemn.com/
St. Augusta Legion - St. Augusta
Lunch will be available for take-out or delivery ONLY. Lunch starts at 11AM until 1:30PM- Monday through Friday. We will be closed COMPLETELY for any food orders after 1:30PM Monday through Friday & closed entirely on Saturday & Sunday’s. Fish Fry will be TAKE OUT only 5-7:30 PM Friday’s with pick up available in the back banquet room
Phone: 320-252-6693
Website: https://www.staugustaamericanlegion.org/
Star of India - St. Cloud
Pick up and delivery. Curbside delivery is also available upon request.
Phone: 320.281.3388
Website: https://starofindiamn.com/
Taqueria La Campachana - Waite Park
Pick up orders of authentic Mexican food available.
Phone: 320.240.0000
Texas Roadhouse - St. Cloud
Texas Roadhouse in Waite park is open for pick up orders Monday-Thursday 12-8 and Friday-Sunday 11-8.
Phone: (320) 253-7427
Website: https://www.texasroadhouse.com/
Toppers Pizza - St. Cloud
Pick-up and delivery.
Phone: 320-774-2525
Website: https://www.toppers.com/
Trappers Pub and Grub - Farming
Offering take out and delivery within a 10 mile radius.
Phone: 320-548-3700.
Trobecs Bar & Grill - St Stephen
Open for take out.
Phone: (320) 251-0946
Upper Deck Sports Bar and Grill - Sartell
Offering the full menu available for pick up from 4-8 every day.
Website: http://www.upperdecksartell.com/
White Horse - St. Cloud
Open for takeout and alley-side pickup with limited hours...lunch: 11-2 and dinner: 4-8.
Website: http://www.whitehorsemn.com/
National Fast Food Chains Remaining Open:
Applebees
https://www.applebees.com/
Carside to go, delivery.
320-251-8686
Arby's
https://arbys.com/
Drive-through, pick-up and third-party delivery available.
A&W
To-go and Drive Thru
https://awrestaurants.com/
Buffalo Wild Wings
https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/
Open for Take-Out and Delivery 11am-10pm
Burger King
http://bk.com
Drive-through, pick-up and delivery.
Caribou Coffee
https://www.cariboucoffee.com/
Pick-up available.
Chick-fil-A
https://www.chick-fil-a.com/
Dining room seating closed. Drive-through service available.
Chipotle
https://www.chipotle.com/
Order ahead and pick-up. No seating.
Firehouse Subs
https://www.firehousesubs.com/
Order online, pick-up and Delivery. Purchase a medium or large sub combo and mention that you saw this offer and they’ll give you a free kids combo.
Five Guys
https://www.fiveguys.com/
Order online, pick-up and Delivery.
KFC
https://www.kfc.com/
Drive-through and pick-up.
McDonald's
https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html
All locations nationwide.
Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery are all available. (No in-store dining, no self-service beverage bars and kiosks.)
Olive Garden
Carside Pickup and Delivery
https://m.olivegarden.com/locations/mn/waite-park/waite-park/1543?cmpid=br:og_ag:ie_ch:loc_ca:OGGMB_dt:20190131_sn:gmb_gt:waite-park-mn-1543_pl:locurl_rd:1422
Panera Bread
https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html
Rapid Pick-Up. Delivery. Drive-Through.
Papa Murphys
St. Cloud, Saul Rapids and Monticello
https://www.papamurphys.com/
Order online or call ahead. Pick up window available in St. Cloud.
Limiting to debit/credit card transactions. Limited guests in lobby.
Starbucks
https://www.starbucks.com/
No seating. "To go" model only. Some locations have drive-through.
How to order ahead: https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2020/a-how-to-guide-for-digital-ordering-at-starbucks/
Subway
https://www.subway.com/en-US
Restaurants are open for walk-in take out, and online ordering.
Taco Bell
https://www.tacobell.com/
Drive-thru and delivery service available.
Taco John's
https://tacojohns.com/
Pick up, delivery, and drive-thru available.
Qdoba
https://www.qdoba.com/
Open for 3rd party, online ordering, and curbside pickup.
Local Breweries Offering Pick Up:
Know of a restaurant or bar we should add to this list? Email it to abbey@minnesotasnewcountry.com and we will add it.