Long-Term Care Facilities Feel The Effects of Latest COVID Surge

ST. PAUL -- Long-term care facilities across the state are also feeling the effects of the community spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says from October to November COVID cases in the state population and long-term care facilities increased by 400%.

Christine Dallmann is the Executive Director at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent. She says despite dialing back and adding more restrictions on who could enter their facilities, the virus still found its way in.

Even with that one our family members, who is an essential care giver, tested positive for COVID and unfortunately that resident tested positive shortly after as well.

Dallmann says one of the challenges of COVID is you can be contagious without even knowing.

Nate Schema is the Vice President of Operations at the Good Samaritan Society. He says they continue to ask Minnesotans to do their part to help keep the states most vulnerable protected.

We are seeing widespread cases across Minnesota and the Twin Cities. We have over 200 residents and team members who have tested positive for COVID and we are relentlessly trying to contain in.

Malcolm says a Minnesota working group is meeting to firm up who among the top priority groups - health care workers and long-term care residents - well get the initial vaccines.

Governor Tim Walz says while they expect to start vaccinations before Christmas they are unsure how much initial vaccine the state will get.