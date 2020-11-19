Sartell Schools Extend Distance Learning Through January 8th

SARTELL -- All students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district will remain in distance learning through the start of the new year.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says they have made the decision to extend the distance learning models for PreK-12th grade through at least January 8th.

We decided to continue with the distance learning models in order to protect the safety, health and wellbeing of our students, families and staff amid the latest surge of COVID-19.

Schwiebert asks parents to continue to do their part to assist in getting back to in-person instruction by following social distance protocols, wearing a mask and reporting any positive cases of COVID to your building's school nurse, even during distance learning.