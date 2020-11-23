Catholic Community Schools to Move to Distance Learning

ST. CLOUD -- All Catholic Community Schools in the St. Cloud metro area will move to distance learning through the start of the new year.

CCS President Scott Warzecha says Cathedral started distance learning last week, while all K-6th grade schools will begin distance learning starting next Monday.

The decision was made in conjunction with the recommendations and guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health and local health departments.

Warzecha says all schools will continue in this model through at least January 19th.

We know that people will be gathering over the holidays, although hopefully to a lesser degree. For this reason, out projected return date has been calculated to get us through the New Year weekend with an additional 14 days following it to ensure that we are giving our students the best possible outcome for returning safely to in-person learning.

CCS is a consolidated school system that included All Saints Academy, Cathedral Middle and High School, Holy Cross School, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Katharine Drexel School, St. Mary Help of Christians School and St. Wendelin's Catholic School.