Minnesota Legislature Passes Virus Aid for Businesses, Workers

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Legislature approved 216-million-dollars in grants to bars, restaurants and other businesses shut down by the governor's emergency order, plus a 13-week extension of unemployment benefits -- which now head to Governor Tim Walz for his expected signature.

Republican Andrew Mathews from Princeton was one of just four senators voting "no":

"This bill that the governor asked for, right after shutting down our restaurants and our hospitality industry again, is just cookie crumbs from the royal table."

Roseville Democrat John Marty fired back the governor didn't cause the problem and Marty says he wishes the state could do more for businesses and unemployed workers:

"But the one thing I do know is, if we take the precautions the public health experts say, we have fewer dead people and fewer closed businesses."

It's expected the governor will announce Wednesday whether COVID business closures will continue.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.