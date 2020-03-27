We’re Looking for Area Heroes Amid the Pandemic

It’s fair to say that none of us have ever seen anything quite like the current COVID-19 crisis.

Schools are closed. Restaurants and bars are empty. People are tucked away in their homes, keeping tabs on their loved ones through phone calls, video chats and social media.

It’s stressful. It can be lonely. And no one really knows exactly what’s in store.

But, adversity has always brought out the best in humanity. Neighbors will continue to help one another. Volunteers are helping deliver meals to kids in need. Local businesses are looking after their temporarily laid-off workers.

We will get through this, together. And now, more than ever, we could all use a little good news.

Do you know of a person or business going the extra mile to take care of those in our central Minnesota communities? We would love to hear about it. Tell us a little about them in the form below; we’ll contact you and share your story on WJON.

