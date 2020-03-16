COVID-19 Cancellations

UNDATED -- We have some COVID-19 related announcements:

ONGOING:

-- Catholic Charities Emergency Services is cutting back hours. Food distribution will be available Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. No clothing or household item donations will be accepted until further notice.

-- Helping Hands Outreach has canceled all events, including meals and exercise classes, until further notice.

-- The East Side VFW Post 4847 is canceling bingo through the end of March.

-- Harvest Fellowship Church in Sauk Rapids has suspended all meetings, groups, and services for two weeks. Online services will be available.

-- Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring is canceling all groups, meetings, and worship services until April 1st.

-- Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud is moving all services online for the next four weeks

-- Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids has suspended all worship gatherings until March 25th. The office will remain open from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

-- The Rocori Senior Center is closed until further notice.

-- Peace United Church of Christ is canceling all public gatherings including meetings, Lenten devotionals, and church services, until April 5th.

-- Waite Park Senior Center closed until further notice.

-- First United Methodist Church is canceling all groups, meetings and worship services through the end of March.

-- The city of Sartell is suspending all activities scheduled in the Senior Room at the Sartell Community Center until further notice. The library and walking track will remain open at this time.

-- The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum will be closed until March 31st.

MONDAY:

-- St. Cloud area Circle of Parents meeting at St. Cloud Library at 6:00 p.m. is canceled. More updates on their Facebook page.

-- St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club is postponing their birdhouse build at the American Legion.

-- The Sons of Norway Nordic Cultural Club of St. Cloud is canceling their cultural night meeting at the Whitney Center.

SATURDAY MARCH 21st:

-- The Greater St. Cloud RSVP and Foster Grandparents Move the Mall Walk for Volunteerism has been postponed until June 13th.

-- Place of Hope is postponing the Empty Bowls event. You can still donate to the event if you wish.

SUNDAY MARCH 22nd:

-- St. John's Episcopal Church in St. Cloud will be closed Sunday.

-- The Cathedral High School baseball breakfast fundraiser has been postponed. Organizers are working on rescheduling and all tickets purchased will be valid.

-- The city of Holdingford has canceled Sunday's Polka Fest. The next event will take place on April 26th.

TUESDAY MARCH 24th:

-- The Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club is canceling their meeting and future events.

FRIDAY MARCH 27th:

- The Hands of Hope Resource Center benefit concert "Hope Rocks" has been postponed. Organizers are working on rescheduling. All tickets purchased will be valid at the rescheduled date.

If you have a COVID-19 related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave us a message.