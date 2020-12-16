Tri-County Businesses Opening Early

UNDATED -- Several businesses in the tri-county area have plans to open Wednesday and defy Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's executive order.

The group "Reopen Minnesota Coalition" released a list of businesses on its Facebook page.

That list includes The Corner Pocket Saloon and Eatery in Benton County, Pyramid Fitness, Becker Pizza Depot, and Neighbors in Sherburne County, and Neighbors, Mustang Bar, and Pooches Corner Pub in Stearns County.

The organization has been urging business owners in greater Minnesota to open Wednesday with businesses in the Twin Cities metro area to open this Friday.

Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce Wednesday afternoon the extension of the bar and restaurant closure through the holidays.