Latest Como Zoo Residents Given Names

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Como Park Zoo's newest residents finally have their names. The two critically endangered baby Amur Tiger cubs born on August 29th have been named Marisa and Maks. The names were suggested by two long-time zoo volunteers who have spent countless hours in the Large Cat Building.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
The female cub's name Marisa means "spirtied and tenacious" and also honors a retired Cat Zookeeper named Marisa who was instrumental in large cat care during her 43 years at the zoo.  The male cub's name Maks is associated with meanings like "greatest" or "strength & leadership" and volunteers felt it was an apt description of his demeanor.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
Zoo Director Michelle Furrer says it's incredibly meaningful to have long-time volunteers help shape the important part of naming the cubs and the names are a fun reminder of the passion and care that keep the zoo committed to protecting wildlife every day. For now, Marisa and Maks, and their mom Bernadette remain off exhibit in the private maternity den continuing to bond.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
