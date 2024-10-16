Latest Como Zoo Residents Given Names

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Como Park Zoo's newest residents finally have their names. The two critically endangered baby Amur Tiger cubs born on August 29th have been named Marisa and Maks. The names were suggested by two long-time zoo volunteers who have spent countless hours in the Large Cat Building.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Como Park Zoo and Conservatory loading...

The female cub's name Marisa means "spirtied and tenacious" and also honors a retired Cat Zookeeper named Marisa who was instrumental in large cat care during her 43 years at the zoo. The male cub's name Maks is associated with meanings like "greatest" or "strength & leadership" and volunteers felt it was an apt description of his demeanor.

Get our free mobile app

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Como Park Zoo and Conservatory loading...

Zoo Director Michelle Furrer says it's incredibly meaningful to have long-time volunteers help shape the important part of naming the cubs and the names are a fun reminder of the passion and care that keep the zoo committed to protecting wildlife every day. For now, Marisa and Maks, and their mom Bernadette remain off exhibit in the private maternity den continuing to bond.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Como Park Zoo and Conservatory loading...

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Como Park Zoo and Conservatory loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions: Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. Gallery Credit: Stacker

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world