Now 25 Years Old Lake Wobegon Trail Brings Tourists to Central MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Supporters, communities, and businesses along the Lake Wobegon Trail are celebrating its 25th anniversary with a number of events.

Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding calls the trail a 'God send' for the area. He says small businesses up and down the trail are attracting bicyclists with several planning expansions.

Lucy's store in Albany, a second-hand store, has an apartment upstairs and she rents that out every year to some people who come in from Kentucky to ride the trails, they are specifically coming here to ride the Lake Wobegon Trail. That's the tip of the iceberg of what we can see. Salt and Light Coffee Shop in Albany is going to remodel its upstairs to have overnight guests.

The trail opened in September 1998, so this is the 25th year of its existence.

The Zebulon Pike Ride in Holdingford is this Saturday.

The 25th annual Caramel Roll Ride is on Saturday, June 8th in Albany. Borgerding says they already have 120 people signed up for the ride, which is about double last year's number.

The 13th annual Lady Slipper Nature Ride is on Saturday, June 17th.

The Tour of Saints Ride is on Sunday, July 21St.

And, the 13th annual Caramel Apple Ride is on Saturday, September 9th.

The man who made Lake Wobegon famous is coming to Avon this summer. Garrison Keillor will be the Grand Marshall for the Spunktacular Days Parade on Saturday, June 15th. He's been invited to the community to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Lake Wobegon Trail.

Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says he has a few other events planned in Avon as well.

In Addition to that, he wants to hold a visit the author session at noon at the trailhead in Avon. He's looking for ideas for a new book he's working on. He's also going to do a solo show at 3:30 p.m.

Borgerding says the last time Keillor visited Avon over 10,000 people showed up backing up traffic on Interstate 94 past Collegeville.

He says later this summer he'd like to bring the businesses in the communities along the trail together to create a Lake Wobegon Trail Chamber to help promote the trail and attract more visitors to the area.

