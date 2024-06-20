Kimberly “Kim” A. (Solorz) Danell, 53, Sauk Rapids

August 18, 1970 - June 20, 2024

attachment-Kimberly Danell loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie for Kimberly “Kim” (Solorz) Danell, age 53, who passed away Thursday at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kim was born August 18, 1970 in St. Cloud to Lloyd and Doreen (Thomalla) Solorz. She married Craig Danell and they later divorced. Kim lived in the Sauk Rapids area most all of her life. She was an outgoing person who enjoyed watching TV.

Kim is survived by her son and daughters, Justin Solorz of St. Cloud, Cora (Richard) Mickelson of Willmar, and Emily Danell of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Pheniox and River; mother, Doreen of St. Cloud; siblings, Cindy (Dave) Saldana-Yorek of Royalton, Becky Holker of St. Cloud, and Randy Solorz of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd; brother, Rusty Solorz; infant sister, Linda Solorz; and brothers-in-law, George Saldana and Bill Holker.