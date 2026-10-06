St. Cloud — Kathreen Ann “Kay” Faust, 92, passed away October 1, 2026.

Kay was born April 15, 1934, in St. Cloud to Peter and Dorothy (Schaefer) Thomas. She was the eldest of nine children. She married Thomas “Tom” Faust in August 1957, and they raised their six children in Chanhassen.

Kay was an artist who painted with oils and watercolors and taught countless students over the years. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, cooking, entertaining and watching birds. She and Tom traveled in their camper and enjoyed their log home on a lake in Crosby. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her six children, Brenda McMullen, Kurt (Lisa), Mark, Patrick (Sonja), Kim Basalone (Dan) and Lance; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents; seven siblings; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon. Memorials are encouraged to Crown of Thorns Academy and 988 LIFELINE in lieu of flowers.

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