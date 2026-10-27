Sauk Rapids — Marilyn M. Fandel, 84, died Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

Fandel was born June 9, 1942, in Fergus Falls to Hillman and Agnes (Harris) Engquist. She studied at St. Cloud State University and married James B. Fandel in 1968. She worked in healthcare at EyeKraft, Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and St. Cloud Hospital. She enjoyed walking, spending time at the lake, watching the Minnesota Vikings, gardening and reading.

A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, James; children, John Fandel and Michelle Morse; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Marilyn M. Fandel