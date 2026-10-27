St. Cloud — Patrick J. Bozzo, 56, died unexpectedly Saturday, October 24, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family.

Bozzo was born October 12, 1970, in Alexandria. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1989 and Colorado State University in 1993 with a degree in natural resource management. He enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing, and volunteered at St. Cloud Rox and St. Cloud State University hockey games. He was also a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Wild and Twins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, and from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at the church’s Heritage Hall. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Terry and Mary Bozzo; sisters, Trista Bozzo, Staci Venables and Briana Dibb; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle Richard Hanson.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

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