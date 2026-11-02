SAUK RAPIDS — Ronald C. Henkemeyer, 85, of Sauk Rapids, died Thursday, October 29, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born July 30, 1941, in St. Cloud to Carl and Lorraine (Stock) Henkemeyer. He has lived in Sauk Rapids since 1971, previously residing in St. Paul. He married Elaine Thering on June 24, 1961, in Foley. Ron worked for the United States Postal Service for 41 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Moose Lodge, and NARFE, where he served as an officer. He enjoyed traveling, reading, bird watching, and spending time with his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour before the service at the church.

Ron is survived by his wife, Elaine; children Kris (Gary) Hammer, Kelly (Jim) Groth, Dean (Sue) Henkemeyer and David (Shauna) Henkemeyer; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers Roger (Marjorie) Henkemeyer and James Henkemeyer; and sisters-in-law Lucy Gebhardt and Louise Thering. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kevin Henkemeyer, and sister-in-law Darlene.

The family extends special thanks to the fifth-floor comfort care and ICU staff for their wonderful care.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Ronald-Ron-C-Henkemeyer?obId=50038208