Little Falls — Tonya Kohler, 57, of Little Falls, died Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at her home.

Kohler was born February 25, 1969, in Moses Lake, Washington, to Helen Messer. She grew up in Glenn Ullin and Halliday, North Dakota, and graduated from Halliday High School before moving to Little Falls in 1997. She enjoyed classic rock, concerts, plants, ice fishing, camping, thrift stores and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her significant other, Eric Kulus; children Jake Hoffman, Elliot Kohler, Levi Hoffman and Mia Hoffman; grandchildren Claire, Lewis, Margot and Oscar; and siblings Melissa Kohler, Sara Holland, Jayme Kohler and Joe Kohler. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Messer, and siblings Jeff Kohler and Dawn Kohler-Marey.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Tonya Kohler obituary