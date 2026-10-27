Jan Rolland Barthelemy, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2026, leaving behind a family and countless friends who loved him and already miss him dearly.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A second visitation will take place on Friday, October 30, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00 a.m. and lunch afterward.

Jan was born on February 5, 1955, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Rolland and Delphine Barthelemy. Throughout his life, Jan was known for his strong work ethic, quick wit, generous heart, and deep love for his family. In his later years, his grandchildren became the light of his life, bringing him a special kind of joy that only a grandparent knows.

Jan spent most of his life working in the granite industry, beginning with many years at Cold Spring Granite before venturing out on his own to establish Clearwater Stone and Columbaria. His work was a reflection of his determination, craftsmanship, and pride in building something of his own. In more recent years, Jan eased into semi-retirement, giving himself more time to enjoy the things that mattered most. Jan had a lifelong love of hunting and enjoyed sharing his passion for the outdoors with family and friends.

One of Jan’s favorite places was the family cabin, a place he built alongside his boys and filled with years of memories. There, life could slow down a little. Time was spent relaxing, visiting with family, sharing stories from years gone by, and, of course, creating plenty of new shenanigans along the way. Those simple moments, surrounded by the people he loved, were among life’s greatest gifts.

But perhaps one of Jan’s greatest joys in life was being Grandpa. In his later years, his grandchildren became the light of his life, and he cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. He made childhood a little more magical in his own way—taking them on hay wagon rides, spoiling them with treats, teaching them things along the way, and having sleepouts together in the living room. To Jan, these weren’t just ordinary moments; they were opportunities to make memories with the little people who held such a big piece of his heart. He loved making them happy, watching them grow, and being part of their little worlds. In return, they brought him a kind of happiness that was truly priceless. Though Jan’s time with them was cut far too short, with many more important life skills he planned to teach them, they will always carry a piece of their grandpa with them.

Above all, Jan was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He took great pride in his family and showed his love in countless ways, often without needing to say much at all. His absence leaves an immeasurable space in the lives of those who loved him, but the stories,

laughter, and love he leaves behind will continue to bring his family together for years to come.

Jan is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda; his children, Eric Moe, Chris (Bobbi-Jo) Barthelemy, Katherine (Jordan) Laudenbach, and Andrew (Stephanie) Barthelemy; and his dear nephew, Owen Jacobson. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Logan Moe, Gracelyn and Jameson Barthelemy, Clara and Karly Laudenbach, and Rynlee Barthelemy. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark, Brad, and Jeff Barthelemy; his sisters, Lisa (Harley) Rath and Roxanne Lehner; and many other extended family members and dear friends who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rolland and Delphine Barthelemy, and his daughter, Aubrey Barthelemy.

Jan’s legacy is not measured only in the years he lived or the work he accomplished, but in the family he loved, the memories he created, and the generations who will carry a piece of him forward. His grandchildren will grow up hearing his stories, remembering their time with him, and knowing how deeply their grandpa loved them. Though he may no longer be here to share in future shenanigans, his stories and memories will live on through all of us.

Jan will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

Obituary provided by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes