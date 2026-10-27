St. Cloud — Robert “Bob” Fox died peacefully. He was born in St. Cloud to John and Rita Fox and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. He briefly studied lumberjack education in Duluth before working in maintenance at St. John’s University, Crossroads Center and Midtown Mall until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photographing wildlife and talking with others about current events.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his brother, John (Sharon) Fox, and nephew, John (Erin) Fox. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Janie and Bill.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.danielfuneralhome.com/obit/robert-g-fox/