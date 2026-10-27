Little Falls — Berta Lea Bohnsack, 80, of Little Falls, formerly of Watertown, South Dakota, died Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Little Falls Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Brandon Johnson. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown, South Dakota.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: https://www.emblombrennyfuneral.com/obituaries/berta-bohnsack