Kandiyohi County Deputy Injured in Crash

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday near Atwater.

Authorities say an on-duty deputy was driving a squad car when the deputy left the road and overturned.

The deputy was pulled from the squad car and air-lifted to the hospital.

According to law enforcement, the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

