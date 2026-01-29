January 24, 1959 – January 27, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Julie Bellefeuille, age 67, of Waite Park, who passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Callaway, Minnesota at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Julie was born on January 24, 1959 in Fargo, North Dakota to Warren and Ardella (Hoffman) Bellefeuille. She graduated from Shanely High School in 1977. Julie then graduated from Moorhead State University. Julie worked as a banker the majority of her life, retiring from TruStone Financial.

Julie enjoyed traveling, the local church festivals, cooking, hosting family gatherings, and caring for others. She especially loved the time spent with family, caring for her mother for many years.

Julie is survived by her siblings, Patricia Petrich of St. Michael, Robert (Ruth) of Waconia, Thomas (Robin) of Sartell, Jim (Sherri) of Snohomish, WA, and Cheryl (David) Herrick of Tucson, AZ; nine nieces and nephews, Justin (Mayme), Christopher (Rachel), Jared (Emily), Alecia (Kurt), Blake (Mary), Samantha, Joseph (Kaya), Ashley, and Jordan (Pat); great-nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Rick Petrich.

Services will be livestreamed at www.danielfuneralhome.com.