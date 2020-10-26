Julie A. Lemke, 40, Richmond

October 1, 1980 - October 24, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Julie A. Lemke, age 40, who died Saturday, October 24 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the visitation and services mush wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Relatives and friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 12:00-1:30 p.m. Friday morning at the funeral home.

Julie was born on October 1, 1980 in Paynesville, MN to Fred and JoAnn (Douvier) Lemke. She graduated from ROCORI High School in 1999 and worked for various optical companies. Julie loved her dogs, Charlie and CoCo and being with family and friends.

Survivors include her parents; siblings, Wendy (Joe Osendorf) Kraemer, Dean (Perry) Lemke, Corey (Kate) Lemke; 9 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Lena Lemke and Edmund and Rose Douvier.