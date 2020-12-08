Judy J. Blommer, 78, Waite Park

September 11, 1942 - December 5, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Judy J. Blommer, age 78, of Waite Park. Judy passed away peacefully on December 5 at the St. Cloud Hospital with family at her side. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

A public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Facemasks and social distancing will be required.

Judy was born September 11, 1942 in St. Joseph, MN to Gilbert “Bud” and Lavina (Schwinghammer) Sauer. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1960. She married Jerry Blommer on September 29, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She worked at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for over 25 years and retired in 2007. She also volunteered at the Sexual Assault Crisis Center for over 12 years. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park where she taught Faith Formation, chaired the Funeral Lunch Committee and was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration and Christian Women. Judy enjoyed fishing, quilting, and traveling. What she loved most was attending the sporting events of her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her husband Jerry of Waite Park, sons Jeff of St. Cloud and Dan (Tracy) of St. Cloud, two grandsons Hunter and Tanner, brother Robert (Sandy) Sauer of Waite Park and sister Kathy Rannow of Le Sueur, MN. She also leaves behind her faithful dog Faith.

Preceding Judy in death were her parents, step mother Lorraine, sister Sandy Sauer (1964), infant brother Kenneth, nephew Lonnie Sauer and best friend Jane Blommer.

Judy’s family wishes to thank Fr. Isiah and the staff on the Medical Oncology 5th floor North at St. Cloud Hospital for the gentle care they provided to her and her family in her final days.