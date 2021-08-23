Judy Arlene (Dyson) Johnson, 79, St. Cloud

November 17, 1941 - August 18, 2021

Judy Arlene (Dyson) Johnson passed away on August 18, 2021 at St. Benedict's Senior Community at the age of 79. Judy leaves behind many beloved friends and family members including her daughter, Jennifer Johnson and partner Barry Penly; daughter, Janelle Johnson and friend Scott Skallerud; sisters, Jane Schmitt and husband Elmer and Brenda Keller; sister-in-law Marge Johnson; granddaughter, Kelsey (Boucher) Caughey and husband, Aaron; and great-grandchildren, Kooper and Hazel. Also many beloved nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, with a one hour visitation preceding.

Into the next world, Judy carries with her the love of family and friends. She also travels with her joy of gardening, nurturing and compassionate heart, love of cooking for loved ones and seemingly infinite patience. Her journey's end will reunite her with the family waiting for her there; her parents, Clifford Dyson and Rose (Klein) Imholte; step-father, John Imholte; son, Joel; husband of 57 years, Jacob Walter "Jake" Johnson; sister-in-law, Audrey Beehler and husband, Leonard; sister-in-law, Carol Kinkead and husband, Ken; brother-in-law, Alvin Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, the Poor Claires of Sauk Rapids or the charity dearest your own heart are encouraged.