Another Round of Heavy Rain Tuesday Morning

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After heavy rain moved through the St. Cloud metro area on Monday night, we had another round of heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says we've had .61 inches of rain on Tuesday morning. That's in addition to the .88 inches of rain we had on Monday night. It brings our two-day total up to 1.49 inches of rain.

For August so far, St. Cloud has had 5.62 inches of rain. We are 2.29 inches of rain above normal. We have to get up to 6.95 inches if we want to crack the top 10 list for the wettest Augusts on record in St. Cloud.

For the summer months of June, July and August St. Cloud has officially had 15.93 inches of rain. We have to get to 16.33 inches to crack the top 10 for one of the wettest summers on record in St. Cloud.

There is a slight chance for another round of rain on Tuesday evening, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms again on Thursday.

For the year to date, St. Cloud has had 28.52 inches of precipitation, which is 8.57 inches above normal.

