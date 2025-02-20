MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- About 86 percent of Minnesotans are planning to travel this year. A new survey by Triple A says that figure is two percentage points higher than last year.

Forty-one percent of travelers plan to take more vacations than last year.

Nearly a quarter of Minnesotans are planning to travel during Spring Break. The most popular destinations for Minnesotans are a beach at 31 percent, a road trip at 29 percent, and a theme park at 25 percent.

The top domestic locations are Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Miami, and New York.

Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash loading...

The top international spring break destinations are Rome, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Lisbon.

Photo by David Köhler on Unsplash Photo by David Köhler on Unsplash loading...

Triple A says the average roundtrip airfare this spring break season is up seven percent for domestic flights, and up two percent for international flights.

Get our free mobile app

Hotel stays in the U.S. are eight percent more expensive, while international hotel stays are four percent cheaper.

READ RELATED ARTICLES