Minnesota’s Snowfall Totals from Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The heaviest snow from Saturday's snowfall is being reported along the North Shore.

Duluth had 6.7 inches of snow. Brainerd in central Minnesota is reporting 6 inches. Long Prairie had 3.4 inches.

St. Cloud had 2.2 inches of snow on Saturday. Kimball had 1.5 inches.

St. Cloud's snow total for the season is now up to 13.4 inches. We're still about 7 inches below normal.

Top totals from Saturday:

Alborn - 7.8"

Hackensack - 7.3"

Duluth - 6.7"

Merrifield - 6.5"

Moose Lake - 6.1"

Outing - 6"

Brainerd - 6"

Walker 5.6"

Baxter - 5.5"

Melrose - 3"

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect on Sunday. While the snow is mainly done strong winds are expected to impact conditions throughout the day. Northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph are expected. This will lead to blowing snow and potential travel impacts, especially in west-central Minnesota.

Much colder air arrives on Sunday. Combined with gusty winds, wind chills will fall to -15 to -30 tonight. Wind chills will struggle to exceed -10 Monday and fall to -15 to -25 again Monday night.

