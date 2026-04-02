Weather Related Announcements for Thursday, April 2nd, 2026
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, April 2nd, 2026.
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SCHOOLS (CLOSING EARLY:
-- Eden Valley-Watkins closing at 12:30 p.m. (No p.m. preschool)
SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):
-- Becker. Morning early ed classes are canceled. Camp Opportunity is open.
-- Catholic Community Schools
-- Foley
-- Milaca
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran
-- St. Cloud Area Schools
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
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