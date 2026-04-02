UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, April 2nd, 2026.

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SCHOOLS (CLOSING EARLY:

-- Eden Valley-Watkins closing at 12:30 p.m. (No p.m. preschool)

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):

-- Becker. Morning early ed classes are canceled. Camp Opportunity is open.

-- Catholic Community Schools

-- Foley

-- Milaca

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran

-- St. Cloud Area Schools

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.