Elk River Man Injured In Wright County Motorcycle Crash
ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:00 p.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford Township.
Seventy-two-year-old Curtis Otterness of Elk River was riding a Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway 55, turning north onto Eckert Avenue North, when he lost control and crashed.
Otterness was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.
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