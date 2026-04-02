ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:00 p.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford Township.

Seventy-two-year-old Curtis Otterness of Elk River was riding a Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway 55, turning north onto Eckert Avenue North, when he lost control and crashed.

Otterness was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.