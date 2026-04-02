ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash near Zimmerman on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 169 in Livonia Township. A Chevy Trailblazer was going north on Highway 169 when it was struck by a Ford Explorer that was entering northbound Highway 169 from westbound 247th Avenue Northwest.

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The driver of the Trailblazer, 41-year-old Steven Larson of Foley, was not hurt. His passenger, 18-year-old Nathan Johnson of Foley, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Explorer, 39-year-old Maggie Pranter of Zimmerman, was not hurt. A nine-year-old girl in her vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.