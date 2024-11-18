MDH Highlights Free Crib Program During Infant Safe Sleep Week

Photo by Garrett Jackson on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- This is Minnesota's Infant Safe Sleep Week.

The Minnesota Department of Health wants young families to know there are opportunities to receive a free crib after a short training about the importance of babies sleeping alone, on their back, and in a crib.

As part of the Healthy Beginnings, Healthy Families Act, MDH funds $5.75 million through 20 grant programs working on safe sleep. One grantee is Cradle of Hope, which offers free cribs and education to help prevent sudden unexpected infant deaths.

Each year, Minnesota averages 50 sudden unexpected infant deaths.

If you need a safe place for your baby to sleep and are pregnant or have a baby under 12 months old you can contact Cradle of Hope for more information at (651) 478-1418.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will illuminate the I-35W bridge in pink, white and blue on Wednesday night. Hennepin County will illuminate the Lowery Avenue Bridge on Thursday night.

