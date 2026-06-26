FOLEY (WJON News) -- The public library in Foley is reducing its hours.

Get our free mobile app

The Great River Regional Library says it is cutting the Foley branch's hours by three per week because of a decision made by the Benton County Board of Commissioners. On June 22nd, the commissioners voted not to fulfill the county's 2026 obligation to the library system that was approved in July 2025 by the GRRL Board of Trustees.

GRRL Executive Director Brandi Carter says,

"This is a very sad situation, and one that we had hoped would not come to pass."

GRRL provides staffing, technology, and books to the library branches. Each county provides funding for the branches. The city where each of the 32 branches are located is responsible for the library building, its maintenance, and furnishings.

Beginning Monday, July 6th, the library will be cutting three hours, one hour each at the end of the day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesdays, they'll close at 6:00 p.m. instead of 7:00 p.m., on Thursdays they'll close at 5:00 p.m. instead of 6:00 p.m., and on Fridays they'll close at 5:00 p.m. instead of 6:00 p.m.