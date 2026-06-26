Joetown Rocks Set For July 3-4

JoeTown Rocks will take place in St. Joseph on July 3-4 again this year. JoeTown Rocks co-chair Bruce Bechtold joined me on WJON to talk about the events that are apart of this year's celebration.

St. Joseph Water Tower (photo - Jay Caldwell) St. Joseph Water Tower (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Event Starts at 5pm on July 3

Bechtold says logistically everything is ready for the event with setup to happen next week. JoeTown Rocks begins at 5pm, July 3 with a free concert along with food, drink and games.

Musical Performances

Michael Cavanagh was planned to play the event but due to a vocal chord injury, he isn't able to. Cavanagh is known for playing Billy Joel's hits. The performers at JoeTown Rocks include the Killer Vees' Neil Diamond Tribute at 7:30 followed by country rock band, "If Nothing Else". Bechtold says JoeTown Rocks typically doesn't include country bands but he feels the band will appeal to a different crowd to offer more of a mix of music.

Fireworks

JoeTown Rocks will offer Fireworks at approximately 10:15pm on July 3. Bechtold says Bernicks sponsors the fireworks and puts on a nice show.

Parade

The St. Joseph Lions Club sponsors the parade on the 4th of July. Bechtold is unclear on how many units they have planned for the parade but says the parade will start at 10am on Minnesota Street. Food and games will also take place on the 4th of July. Saturday's events will also include a quilt auction and raffle drawing.

Money Raised

Bechtold says JoeTown Rocks raises money for the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish. He explains the money goes toward the general fund and could be used for building maintenance.