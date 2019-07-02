Joetown Rocks Ready to Take Center Stage in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- It's one of the most anticipated events of the year here in central Minnesota. The annual Joetown Rocks celebration is Wednesday night.

The Church of St. Joseph parish festival starts at 5:00 p.m. with the music getting underway at 6:00 p.m. The bands this year are Collective Unconscious, Phil Thompson, The Killer Vees, and Brat Pack Radio.

There will also be the annual fireworks show at 10:15 p.m.

The two-day festival continues on Thursday with the parade at 10:00 a.m. and live music with the band Smok'N Guns at 11:30 a.m.