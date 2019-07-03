St. Joseph Holds Annual Parish Festival [GALLERY]

ST. JOSEPH -- An annual Independence Day staple in central Minnesota kicked off in St. Joseph on Wednesday night.

The Church of St. Joseph Parish Festival and Joetown Rocks celebration started at 5:00 p.m. on the grounds of the parish with bingo, games, and plenty of food vendors.

The free concert kicked off at 6:00 p.m. and featured Collective Unconscious, Phil Thompson, and The Killer Vees.

Fireworks and a performance by Brat Pack Radio followed the concert.

The two-day festival continues Thursday, starting with the parade at 10:00 a.m., games, food, more live music, and a quilt auction.